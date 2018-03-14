Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Rozier will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Kyrie Irving is expected to miss at least the next few games while working through a sore left knee, so the Celtics will turn to Rozier to take the lead at point guard for the time being. With Marcus Smart (thumb), Jaylen Brown and Al Hoford (illness) also sidelined, Rozier should see a significant uptick in usage and minutes, making him a very strong DFS candidate for Wednesday's slate.
