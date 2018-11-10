Rozier will start at point guard for Friday's game against the Jazz, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Rozier will replace Kyrie Irving (personal) as the primary ball handler in the first unit. He thrived in the role last year while Irving was sidelined, and figures to be a popular DFS play as a result. Irving is expected to be back Sunday, so Rozier will likely return to his reserve role.

More News
Our Latest Stories