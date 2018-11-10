Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Friday
Rozier will start at point guard for Friday's game against the Jazz, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Rozier will replace Kyrie Irving (personal) as the primary ball handler in the first unit. He thrived in the role last year while Irving was sidelined, and figures to be a popular DFS play as a result. Irving is expected to be back Sunday, so Rozier will likely return to his reserve role.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Gathers four steals in Thursday's victory•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Shoots poorly in loss to Magic•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Productive off bench in opener•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops 17 in preseason loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Resumes bench role in opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...