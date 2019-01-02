Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting in place of Kyrie

Rozier will start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, voice of the Celtics, Sean Grande reports.

As anticipated, Rozier will take over at point guard Wednesday as Irving sits out with a minor eye injury. Rozier is coming off of a productive outing in Monday's loss to the Spurs, when he had 15 points, five assists, two rebounds and four made threes in just 20 minutes of action off the bench.