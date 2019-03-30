Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Saturday

Rozier will start Saturday against the Nets, John Karalis of MassLive.com reports.

Kyrie Irving is out for rest, prompting Rozier to start. Across Rozier's past three starts, he's averaging 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.7 minutes.

