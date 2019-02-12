Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Tuesday
Rozier, as expected, will start Tuesday against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
With Kyrie Irving (knee) sidelined, Rozier will start. In that role, he's averaging 14.2 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 30.8 minutes.
