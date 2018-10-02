Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Tuesday
Rozier will start at point guard Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
With Kyrie Irving (rest) on the sidelines, Rozier will draw the start. In 16 starts last season, Rozier averaged 15.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
