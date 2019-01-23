Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting vs. Cavs

Rozier will start at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Celtics' broadcaster Sean Grande reports.

As expected, with Kyrie Irving out with the flu Wednesday, Rozier will get another spot start and lead the Boston offense against Cleveland. In five games as a starter this season, Rozier is averaging 12.6 points. 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 30.6 minutes per game.