Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Wednesday

Rozier will start Wednesday's game against the Kings, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rozier will start in place of Kyrie Irving, who's out with a bruised thigh. In 10 previous starts this season, Rozier's averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 30.8 minutes of run.

