Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starts again Sunday
Rozier tallied 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 loss to the Pelicans.
Rozier continues to start in the point-guard position with Kyrie Irving (knee) on the sidelines. He has been a nice surprise for owners this season, putting up some nice value on a nightly basis. While he doesn't offer a lot of upside on the defensive end, he is a nice source of points, assists, and three-pointers and even rebounds well for a guard.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 17 points in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Shines in spot start on Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Steps in for Irving on Sunday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Has big game off bench•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Can't find shot Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...