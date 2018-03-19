Rozier tallied 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 loss to the Pelicans.

Rozier continues to start in the point-guard position with Kyrie Irving (knee) on the sidelines. He has been a nice surprise for owners this season, putting up some nice value on a nightly basis. While he doesn't offer a lot of upside on the defensive end, he is a nice source of points, assists, and three-pointers and even rebounds well for a guard.