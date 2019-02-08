Celtics' Terry Rozier: Stellar off bench in loss
Rozier returned to the bench and put up 19 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 129-128 loss to the Lakers.
With Kyrie Irving (hip) back in the lineup following a one-game absence, Rozier predictably saw his minutes tail off. Fortunately for those who included him in lineups this week, Rozier was able to make the most of his limited run, but performances like this shouldn't be expected now that he's back on the bench. Over his 46 outings as a reserve this season, Rozier is averaging only 8.0 points (on 36.4 percent shooting from the field), 3.9 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.4 triples in 21.4 minutes per contest.
