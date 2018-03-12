Celtics' Terry Rozier: Steps in for Irving on Sunday
Rozier contributed 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 loss to the Pacers.
The talented third-year guard was already slated to see more time on Sunday with Jaylen Brown (concussion) sidelined but when Kyrie Irving was unable to return in the second half his production skyrocketed as he slid into the starting role at point guard for the remainder of the game. Irving's short-term prognosis is still unknown, but Rozier's fantasy viability will depend largely on Brown and Irving's status in the immediate future.
