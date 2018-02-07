Rozier generated 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 111-91 loss in Toronto.

Kyrie Irving's return (quad) relegated Rozier to the bench, but with Marcus Smart (finger) and Shane Larkin (knee) both still out with injuries, there were plenty of minutes left for Rozier. Plus, with the game an early blowout, there was no reason for coach Brad Stevens to push Irving's playing time after his three game absence. Expect Rozier to see quality minutes through most of February and keep an eye on those Marcus Smart trade rumors.