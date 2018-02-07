Celtics' Terry Rozier: Strong game off the bench
Rozier generated 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 111-91 loss in Toronto.
Kyrie Irving's return (quad) relegated Rozier to the bench, but with Marcus Smart (finger) and Shane Larkin (knee) both still out with injuries, there were plenty of minutes left for Rozier. Plus, with the game an early blowout, there was no reason for coach Brad Stevens to push Irving's playing time after his three game absence. Expect Rozier to see quality minutes through most of February and keep an eye on those Marcus Smart trade rumors.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Headed back to bench role•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Returns to earth in third career start•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops career-high 31 points in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Collects triple-double Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Will make first career start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Good to go Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...