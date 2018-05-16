Celtics' Terry Rozier: Strong third quarter propels Celtics to victory
Rozier totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-94 victory over Cleveland.
Rozier, like many of his teammates, was quiet in the first half before taking over during the third quarter as the Celtics took control of the game. He also shot the ball somewhat better than has been and certainly continues to have a positive impact on the game at both ends of the floor. Game Three is going to pose a new challenge for the young Celtics team as the head to Cleveland to face a fired up LeBron James on his home court. A win in Game Three will go a long way to assuring the Celtics a place in the NBA Finals.
