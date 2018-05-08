Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles from field in Game 4 loss
Rozier totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Boston's 103-92 loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Rozier skirmished with Joel Embiid and struggled from the field overall during what was a relatively eventful night. The third-year guard's shooting percentage was his worst since Game 6 of the first-round series against the Bucks, and his struggles Monday included a postseason-low 16.7 percent success rate from distance. Conversely, Rozier did equal a playoff best by hauling in eight rebounds and will look to bounce back in the scoring column when the Celtics once again try for a series win in Wednesday's Game 5.
