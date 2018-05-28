Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles in ECF Game 7 loss
Rozier yielded four points (2-14 FG, 0-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Sunday's 87-79 ECF Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers.
Ugh, that is not how Scary Terry wanted to end his impressive playoff run. Many Celtics struggled during this Game 7 loss. Youngsters Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart shot a combined 8-for-42. Rozier's night was summed up by his second half breakaway dunk attempt that LeBron James demonstrably rejected. Still, Rozier can hold his head up high, having performed well beyond expectations after Boston lost Kyrie Irving (knee) for the season. In the 48 regular season and playoff games that Rozier started, he averaged 15.6 points, 5.3 boards, 4.9 assists and 2.6 made threes over 33 minutes per game. Rozier now enters the off-season as a restricted free agent.
