Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles in Game Three demolition
Rozier contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 loss to the Cavaliers.
Rozier once again struggled on the road as the Celtics were outplayed from the opening tip, eventually succumbing to a 30 points hammering. Rozier has been electric on his home court but road games have been a different story. He will look to find some form on Monday as they try to go up 3-1 in the series before heading home to Boston for Game Five.
