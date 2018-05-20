Rozier contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 loss to the Cavaliers.

Rozier once again struggled on the road as the Celtics were outplayed from the opening tip, eventually succumbing to a 30 points hammering. Rozier has been electric on his home court but road games have been a different story. He will look to find some form on Monday as they try to go up 3-1 in the series before heading home to Boston for Game Five.