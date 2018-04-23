Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles with shot in Game 4 loss
Rozier had 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to Milwaukee.
Rozier connected on a couple of clutch late baskets but it came too late as the Celtics fell to the Bucks. He struggled for the majority of the game going just 2-of-10 from beyond the three-point line. He has big shoes to fill, starting in place of the injured Kyrie Irving (knee) and expectations should be tempered despite his ability to put up big numbers on any given night.
