Celtics' Terry Rozier: Suffers sprained ankle Saturday
Rozier finished Saturday's loss to the Warriors with nine points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes. However, he suffered a sprained right ankle during the contest, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rozier suffered the injury during the second half of Saturday's contest, but did his best to play through it. He indicated following the game that it was still a little sore, though there are currently no plans for additional testing, which seems to indicate it's just a minor tweak. Rozier is expected to ice it over the next few days with the hope the swelling goes down, but for now, he can be considered questionable ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nuggets.
