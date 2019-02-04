Celtics' Terry Rozier: Three boards shy of double-double

Rozier recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 win over the Thunder.

Rozier came off the bench for the second straight game with Kyrie Irving back to full health. Rozier nearly logged a double-double despite matching Daniel Theis for least minutes among the nine Celtics who saw the court. While Rozier recently put together some spectacular stat lines as a starter, he is best reserved for use in deep leagues unless he is dealt before the trade deadline or Irving suffers an injury.