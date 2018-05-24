Celtics' Terry Rozier: Three steals in Game 5 win
Rozier delivered eight points (3-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 96-83 ECF Game 5 win over the Cavaliers.
Rozier suffered another rough shooting night, but was a major part of Boston's successful defensive effort, helping limit the Cavs to only 83 points. Rozier's three steals stand out, but it was his ability to avoid being isolated on LeBron James that highlighted an improved Celtic approach on defense. The third year point guard is shooting a lowly 37 percent during the Eastern Conference Finals, yet Boston has a 3-2 lead. The Celtics will look to wrap up the series Friday night in Cleveland.
