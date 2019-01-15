Celtics' Terry Rozier: To make spot start
Rozier will start at point guard Monday against the Nets, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Rozier gets the nod at point guard with Kyrie Irving (quadriceps) out of the picture due to injury. Rozier should be in for a big uptick in minutes and draws a favorable matchup in Brooklyn.
