Celtics' Terry Rozier: Totals team-high 21 points
Rozier totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal over 24 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.
Rozier put together a well-rounded performance in a 116-110 victory for the Celtics. Although Boston was without all five of its usual starts, Rosier and company managed to get the job done. Following the season finale, Rozier will slot back in as the backup point guard behind Kyrie Irving for the postseason.
