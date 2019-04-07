Celtics' Terry Rozier: Trending in right direction

Rozier (illness) appears to be on track to play Sunday against Orlando, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rozier remains questionable after he left Friday's game with an illness, but Brad Stevens implied at shootaround that the backup point guard is feeling better. The Celtics are expected to have a full allotment of players available Sunday, including Jaylen Brown (back).

More News
Our Latest Stories