Rozier supplied 16 points (4-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win over the Suns.

Rozier managed to claw his way to a solid point total in large part by maximizing all four buckets he drained and turning in a perfect showing from the free-throw line. He came up empty on his five attempts from in front of the arc, an extension of a multi-game shooting slump that was only interrupted by his stellar 75.0 percent showing against the Kings on Sunday. While Rozier is undeniably doing a fine job overall across the stat sheet in place of Kyrie Irving (knee), his contributions could naturally be much more abundant with more consistency from the field.