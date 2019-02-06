Celtics' Terry Rozier: Turns in lackluster start
Rozier posted eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes Tuesday in the Celtics' 103-96 win over the Cavaliers.
Filling in on the top unit for Kyrie Irving (hip) for the fourth time in seven games, Rozier had a rough outing after delivering useful lines in his previous three starts. Rozier's poor efficiency -- he's converting field goals at a 38.1 percent clip this season and is a 35.4 percent shooter from distance -- can make his scoring highly variable from game to game, even on occasions like Tuesday where he plays 30-plus minutes. His playing time and production will take a step back once Irving returns, perhaps as soon as the Celtics' next game Thursday versus the Lakers.
