Celtics' Terry Rozier: Well-rounded line in Monday's win
Rozier recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Pelicans.
Rozier drew the start with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) sidelined and put together a very well-rounded stat line, including a season high assist total. Rozier has also reached double figures in scoring while adding at least seven boards and two steals in three straight tilts.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...