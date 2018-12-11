Celtics' Terry Rozier: Well-rounded line in Monday's win

Rozier recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Pelicans.

Rozier drew the start with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) sidelined and put together a very well-rounded stat line, including a season high assist total. Rozier has also reached double figures in scoring while adding at least seven boards and two steals in three straight tilts.