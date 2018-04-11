Celtics' Terry Rozier: Will be rested Wednesday
Rozier will be rested for Wednesday's season finale against the Nets.
Rozier played 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Wizards, and the Celtics will hold him out on the second night of a back-to-back with nothing on the line. Expect the 24-year-old to be back in the starting five for Game 1 of the playoffs over the weekend.
