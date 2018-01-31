Celtics' Terry Rozier: Will make first career start Wednesday
Rozier will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Rozier has typically performed well when given increased run, so with both Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (hand) out, expectations should be high for the 23-year-old guard who's making his first career start. Look for him to get as many minutes as he can handle in the backcourt, which should make him an intriguing cheaper option for Wednesday's DFS slate. In extended action Monday, Rozier posted eight points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes.
