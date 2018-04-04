Rozier (ankle) will play and start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Rozier missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks with an ankle injury, but after going through pregame warmups Wednesday, will attempt to play. The Celtics are still without Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb) and Shane Larkin (illness), so as long as the ankle holds up, Rozier should be in line for a fairly sizable workload. With Rozier's return to the starting five, Kadeem Allen should head back to the bench.