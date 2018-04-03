Celtics' Terry Rozier: Won't play Tuesday
Rozier (ankle) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks.
Rozier was originally listed as probable, so this news comes as a surprise, as he may have experienced a slight setback or unexpected pain after morning shootaround. With Shane Larkin (illness) also out, the team will seemingly turn to the likes of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to handle the ball and act as point guard. Kadeem Allen could also see some run.
