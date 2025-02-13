Craig (ankle) tallied six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one assist and one block in nine minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Celtics' 116-103 win over the Spurs.

Craig was cleared to make his Celtics debut upon completing a reconditioning period after he had missed time with a right ankle sprain before being waived by the Bulls earlier this month. The 32-year-old wasn't a regular part of the Chicago rotation, and playing time will be similarly hard to come by in Boston, even though he made an impact during his time on the court Wednesday. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown (knee) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) against the Spurs, and assuming at least one of those two players is cleared to play coming out of the All-Star break, Craig will be a prime candidate to exit the rotation.