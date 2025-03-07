Craig finished Thursday's 123-105 victory over Philadelphia with 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes.

The Celtics were extremely shorthanded Thursday, allowing Craig to see some rare rotation minutes. With an average of 10.3 minutes across six appearances for Boston, fantasy managers can mostly ignore this outlier performance from Craig.