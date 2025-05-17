Craig closed Friday's 119-81 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across nine minutes.

Craig made his fifth appearance of the postseason Friday with the Celtics getting blown out of this contest. Craig ended up appearing in 26 regular-season games for Boston, posting 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per contest. Craig, who will be entering his age-35 season in 2025-26, is set to hit free agency this offseason.