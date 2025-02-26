Craig will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Craig played 15 minutes in a spot start Tuesday, but he'll yield to Al Horford on Wednesday. Still, there should be some minutes for Craig off the bench due to Jaylen Brown's (thigh) absence.
