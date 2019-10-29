Rookie Tremont Waters, along with fellow two-way contract holder Tacko Fall, arrived yesterday in Maine for their first workouts with the Maine Red Claws, per Beth Brogan of the @NEWSCENTERMaine.

Expect Waters to spend most of the season in Maine unless the Celtics experience multiple injuries in their backcourt. The rookie is coming off a sophmore season at LSU where he averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 made threes per game.