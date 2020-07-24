Waters (concussion) is available for Friday's scrimmage against the Thunder, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
The 22-year-old apparently suffered the concussion during practice as some point during the past week, but he's cleared the concussion protocol. Waters should fill a minor bench role for the Celtics once the season officially resumes next week.
More News
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Named to the G League Second Team•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Named G League Rookie of the Year•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Named to G League All-Star squad•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Up with Celtics•