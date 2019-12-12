Waters was recalled from the G League ahead of Thursday's game against the 76ers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Waters and Tacko Fall are both with the big club for Thursday's game, though neither player is expected to crack the rotation. The 21-year-old Waters has appeared in just one game for the Celtics this season, notching seven points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes.