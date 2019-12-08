Waters produced 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, one rebound, three steals and one block in Saturday's 128-123 home loss to the Blue Coats.

Waters' double-double was nice, but he also committed five costly turnovers and shot poorly from the field. Crustacean Nation needs more from Waters as they deal with injuries to Tacko Fall (knee) and Romeo Langford (ankle). The Claws will travel to Iowa for Friday's matchup with he Wolves.