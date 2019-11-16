Waters delivered 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 103-100 home debut win over the Mad Ants.

Waters led Crustacean Nation is assists with his five dimes. The two-way contract player has played a hefty 60 minutes over his first two games with Maine. He'll continue to orchestrate the offense from the point guard position until the parent-club Celtics need him to provide back-up help. Look for another heavy load from Waters in Sunday's home afternoon contest versus the Raptors 905.