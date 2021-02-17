site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Doesn't play Tuesday
Waters didn't play in Tuesday's win over Denver.
This was Waters' fifth DNP-coach's decision over the past seven games. The second-year guard has seen action Feb. 11 against Toronto and Feb. 14 versus the Wizards but has scored just a total of two points in those two games.
