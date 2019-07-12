Waters produced eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 113-87 win over the Grizzlies in Las Vegas.

Waters enters a crowded depth chart with the Celtics, but the second-round pick should make the roster regardless. At only 5-11, the LSU product is only suitable as a point guard, and Marcus Smart should end up as the primary backup to Kemba Walker after the departure of Terry Rozier. As a result, Waters' impact is expected to be minimal this season, at least in the short term.