Waters has suffered a concussion, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Waters presumably suffered the injury during one of the Celtics' practices. There is no timetable for his return, but he will need to clear concussion protocol before getting the go ahead to suit up again.
More News
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Named to the G League Second Team•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Named G League Rookie of the Year•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Named to G League All-Star squad•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Up with Celtics•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Hits last-second game-winner•