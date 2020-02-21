Celtics' Tremont Waters: Flirts with triple-double in win
Waters produced 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes in Thursday's 119-100 home win over the Skyhawks.
Waters was part of a well-rounded Red Claws' effort that came back from a first-half deficit to dominate in the second half. Waters was a big part of Crustacean Nation shooting 49 percent from the field. He was also one of six Claws to score in double-figures. Maine now travels north of the border for Saturday's match-up with Raptors 905. Expect the G League All-Star to continue leading the Claws from the point guard spot.
More News
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Named to G League All-Star squad•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Up with Celtics•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Hits last-second game-winner•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Recalled by Celtics•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Claws to triple OT win•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Makes impact off bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...