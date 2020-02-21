Waters produced 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes in Thursday's 119-100 home win over the Skyhawks.

Waters was part of a well-rounded Red Claws' effort that came back from a first-half deficit to dominate in the second half. Waters was a big part of Crustacean Nation shooting 49 percent from the field. He was also one of six Claws to score in double-figures. Maine now travels north of the border for Saturday's match-up with Raptors 905. Expect the G League All-Star to continue leading the Claws from the point guard spot.