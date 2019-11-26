Celtics' Tremont Waters: Heads back to G League
Waters was assigned to the Maine Red Claws on Tuesday, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Waters stuffed the stat sheet in his NBA debut, but with Kemba Walker (neck) expected to return to action Wednesday against the Nets, the Celtics have sent Waters back to the G League.
