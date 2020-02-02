Waters posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) , eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in Saturdays 119-117 home win over Greensboro.

Waters drained a contested jumper with :0.2 remaining to win it for Crustacean Nation. The two-way contract player deferred to Celtic assignee Carson Edwards for much of the game, who scored 41 points on 28 field goal attempts. That said, Waters was very efficient with his opportunities and stepped up when it counted the most. Waters and the Red Claws next face the Charge at home on Thursday.