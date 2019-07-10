Waters netted 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and two steals across 25 minutes during the Celtics' 95-82 win over the Nuggets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

The 2019 second-round pick was solid while working with the first unit, even as he continued to scuffle somewhat with his shot. Waters is now averaging 10.7 points (on 36.0 percent shooting), 4.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 21.7 minutes over three games in Las Vegas as he looks to make a case for strong consideration for a reserve backcourt role in the coming campaign.