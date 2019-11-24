Play

Waters was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

The 21-year-old will join the Celtics for the first time this season after Kemba Walker suffered a neck sprain Friday. Waters has played well through five games for the Red Claws, averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.6 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories