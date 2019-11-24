Waters was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

The 21-year-old will join the Celtics for the first time this season after Kemba Walker suffered a neck sprain Friday. Waters has played well through five games for the Red Claws, averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.6 minutes.