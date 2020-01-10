Waters produced 30 points (10-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, one rebound and five steals in Thursday's 120-118 triple OT home win over the Go-Go.

With fellow two-way player Tacko Fall up with the parent club, it was up to Waters to lead the way for the Claws. Crustacean Nation decided to attack the Go-Go from outside, hoisting 56 three-point attempts. The rookie Waters now has two G League games in which he's scored 30 points or more -- he scored a career-high 33 on Nov. 27 versus Greensboro. The Red Claws now travel to Grand Rapids for Saturday's matchup with the Drive.