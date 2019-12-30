Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Claws to victory
Waters posted 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and two steals in Sunday's 115-91 home win over the Skyhawks.
After a lengthy road trip that included the MGM Winter Showcase, Waters and the Claws headed home for a comfortable win over the Skyhawks. Two-Way Player Waters shined early and often with efficient shooting from behind the arc. Over 14 games, Waters is averaging 3.1 made threes per G League game. This is the fourth time Waters has hit five or more threes in a game. Maine's homestand continues Tuesday with a New Year's Eve matinee against Delaware.
More News
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Scores 28 in road win•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Back with big club•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Commits five turnovers•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Claws with 33 points in win•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Heads back to G League•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Shines in NBA debut•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...