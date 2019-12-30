Waters posted 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and two steals in Sunday's 115-91 home win over the Skyhawks.

After a lengthy road trip that included the MGM Winter Showcase, Waters and the Claws headed home for a comfortable win over the Skyhawks. Two-Way Player Waters shined early and often with efficient shooting from behind the arc. Over 14 games, Waters is averaging 3.1 made threes per G League game. This is the fourth time Waters has hit five or more threes in a game. Maine's homestand continues Tuesday with a New Year's Eve matinee against Delaware.