Waters garnished 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, three steals, two rebounds and two blocked shots over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 113-102 road win over the Raptors 905.

Waters produced fantastic numbers throughout the box score, leading Crustacean Nation to it's fourth victory in as many games. The two-way player is consistently leading the Red Claws in scoring and assists. Wednesday's efficient shooting was particularly impressive. The Red Claws hope to keep the success rolling at home Saturday versus Westchester.